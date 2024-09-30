Canney critical as new Community Nursing Unit in Tuam only “half open” one year later

The multi-million euro new Community Nursing Unit in Tuam is still only “half open” one year later – due to an ongoing issue between the HSE and HIQA.

That’s according to Deputy Sean Canney, who told the Dáil we need a “wake-up call” about how we’re managing our health services.

He also claimed that day centre services still haven’t commenced at the unit either – because of an issue with a door.

Independent Deputy Canney told Minister Mary Butler it isn’t acceptable.