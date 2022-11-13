Cannabis and Amphetamine sized in search of an address in Bohermore yesterday evening

Cannabis worth €10,000 and Amphetamine worth €4,500 has been seized by the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit following a search of an address in Bohermore in Galway City yesterday evening.

The search was part of Operation Tara and ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the Galway area.

A man in his 50’s was arrested at the scene and detained for questioning under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the North Western Regional HQ.

He was later released and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs seized are subject to analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.