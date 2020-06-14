Cancer Care West to reopen tomorrow with reduced services

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cancer Care West is to reopen its doors tomorrow for the first time since March with reduced services.

The Cancer Care West team has provided over 1,400 individual support and counselling sessions to 450 cancer patients and their families online over the past several months.

They have also provided online group support sessions to 86 clients including yoga and exercise classes.

On reopening, the team will follow government return to work safety protocols to provide a safe enviroment for clients and staff.

At present, the team cannot offer a drop-in service and they ask anyone who is worried about cancer to call first to arrange an appointment.