Cancer Care West Reach Out To Cancer Sufferers Affected by HSE Cyber Attack

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Cancer Care West has moved to reassure patients that their services are running as normal despite last week’s Cyber Attack on HSE Systems.

In a statement released this afternoon, they said that they are fully operational on both a face to face and remote basis.

The recent Cyber attack has led to worry and uncertainty for many people and the cancer support centre said that they are acutely aware of the impact of the cyber-attack is having on cancer patients and their families.

Commenting on the situation Richard Flaherty CEO of Cancer Care West said:

“Time is a huge factor in any oncology patient’s life, where every day counts in the endeavour to get the cancer quickly under control and prevent further spread or to provide relief from symptoms and improve quality of life. At Cancer Care West we deal with patients who are living with this every day and we understand their distress. Fortunately, our centres are staffed by psychologists, counsellors, oncology nurses and a range of qualified cancer support specialists who can offer the necessary therapy, advice, support and a host of practical ways to help alleviate their fears. As a result of the recent COVID crisis many of our services are now available by phone or online so patients don’t even have to leave their homes, but we are open for face-to-face consultations and drop-ins also and we are delighted to be able to welcome anyone who needs our help to our centres in Galway and Letterkenny.”

Dr. Helen Greally, Director of Psychology and Cancer Support Services, Cancer Care West added

“The cancer support centre at Cancer Care West is acutely aware of the impact of the cyber-attack is having on cancer patients and their families. Coming on top of the COVID-19 pandemic and just when we are starting to be hopeful of a gradual return to normality with the roll out of the vaccination programme, this is a cruel development. We know that patients are experiencing significant stress due to this event, and we want to reassure our clients that we are fully operational on both a face-to-face and remote basis. All our services are running normally, and we have not been impacted by this cyber-attack. Please call us on 091 540040 or email to [email protected] . As always all our services are free of charge and confidential.” If you or anyone close to you is affected by cancer and would like to contact Cancer Care West please email [email protected] . Our team of cancer support specialists will be happy to help.