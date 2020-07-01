Cancer Care West launch AWARE campaign to highlight cancer symptoms during pandemic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cancer Care West has launched a new campaign to encourage the public to be AWARE of cancer symptoms during the Covid-19 crisis.

The group is urging anyone with suspected symptoms to consult their GP with their concerns.

As part of the campaign the team has developed a simple acronym “AWARE” to prompt people to be mindful of other health concerns.

Attend, Worry, Anxiety, Remember to breathe and Early Diagnosis is Best, is the mantra of the campaign.

Information about the initiative and the services on offer are available on the Cancer Care West website.

