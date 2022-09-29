Cancer Care West considers extension to meet increase in demand

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Cancer Care West is considering further expansion in Galway to meet the increasing demand on its services.

The charity, which has services in University Hospital Galway, provides support to anyone whose life has been affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Cancer Care West’s 33-bedroom residential facility, Inis Aoibhinn, ran to capacity last year, with nearly 7,000 bed nights provided to patients undergoing radiotherapy.

CEO Richard Flaherty spoke of what is in store for their Galway services: