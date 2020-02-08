Cancelled Galway 2020 opening ceremony will not be held at later date

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The cancelled opening ceremony for Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture will not be held at a later date.

That’s according to the CEO of Galway 2020, Patricia Philbin.

Earlier, the event was cancelled due to weather warnings in place for Galway – with the organisation citing public safety as its number one concern.

The event at South Park had been earmarked as a high-level culmination of a week long series of events across the county, which began in Clifden on Sunday.

Patricia Philbin, CEO of Galway 2020, says it’s extremely disappointing but the event cannot be held at a later date.

Despite the disappointment that follows the cancellation of this evening’s ceremony, a formal event to mark Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture did go ahead this afternoon.

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan presented Galway 2020 with a plaque to formally mark the designation at the Galmont Hotel a short time ago.