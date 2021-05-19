Cancellation of South Galway bus services raised in Dáil with Taoiseach

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The cancellation of a number of bus services affecting South Galway has been raised in the Dáil with Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

It follows the recent suspension of a number of Bus Eireann Express 51 services, which has heavily impacted on public transport between Galway and Gort.

Under the new timetable, the last bus on the route servicing Gort will now leave Ceannt Station at 5.05pm.

While services in the other direction, between Gort and the city, have also been significantly curtailed.

Speaking today, Deputy Ciaran Cannon called on Micheal Martin to ensure the services are reinstated as a matter of priority.

He pointed out that the decision – which he described as mystifying – now leaves an entire region in South Galway without a late evening service.

Deputy Cannon says it’s not acceptable and it goes against the Programme for Government.

