Canadian company to end costly search for valuable minerals in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Canadian company that has been in search of valuable minerals in Connemara over the past 5 years is winding up and selling up its prospecting licence.

MOAG, a prospecting company from Toronto, had been in search of the mineral molybdenum in the Carna and Roundstone area and there were reports of promising results following initial drilling activity.

Drilling down to hundreds of feet took place and there were grounds to suggest that the Mace Head area could contain enough molybdenum to make it commercially viable.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 5…