Camus charity Madra rescues 34 dogs from county Galway farm

Camus based dog charity Madra is working to support 34 dogs which it rescued from a farm in county Galway.

Madra took the Border Collie dogs into its care with the assistance of Galway Gardai.

The charity then enlisted the help of collie-specific and other UK rescue groups to assist in the rehabilitation and eventual rehoming of the dogs.

However such efforts were largely impeded due to the COVID 19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown.

Madra is now looking for suitable support homes for the dogs as well as many others it has rescued in recent weeks.

The “Support Homes” programme is designed for dogs that have grown-up on a breeding farming and are not yet ready to become pets.

The initiative is only available to households in quiet rural areas and Madra will set-up such homes with a dog house and access to a trainer.

