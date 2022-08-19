Campaigners to return to Salthill this weekend to demand safer streets

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners will be returning to Salthill this weekend to demand action be taken to make our streets safer for everyone.

The inaugural “Sundays4Safety” event was held last weekend – in response to an incident where a cyclist was knocked into oncoming traffic by an abruptly opened car door.

Campaigners stress that the event is not about cyclists – but about making streets across Galway City safer for all users.

The event will start at Salthill Park at 10.50am on Sunday.

Organiser Grainne Faller explains what they have planned for the day.