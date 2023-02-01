Campaigners to protest at Skerritt Roundabout this weekend over ‘lethal’ conditions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners are set to protest at Skerritt roundabout near ATU Galway this weekend, over ‘lethal’ conditions at roundabouts across the city.

The Sunday4Safety group, who also run demonstrations in Salthill, will run a pop-up pedestrian crossing near the roundabout on Sunday at 11am.

They’re chosen Skerritt Roundabout as the location after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a truck last month.

But they say the extremely dangerous conditions for cyclists and pedestrians are replicated at many other roundabouts across the city.

Organiser, Gráinne Faller, told David Nevin the people of Galway – whether on foot, on a bicycle or in a car – deserve far better.