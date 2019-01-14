Current track
Title
Artist

Campaigners to gather shortly at City Hall calling for Parks Warden Unit for the city

Written by on 14 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners will gather shortly outside City Hall on College Road calling for a Parks Warden unit for the city.

A motion is due to go before this afternoon’s city council meeting requesting the establishment of a full-time grounds parks unit to tackle issues such as litter and anti-social behaviour.

The motion is being put forward by Sinn Féin’s Mark Lohan at the meeting which gets underway at 2pm.

Campaigners will gather from 1.30 to show their support for Cllr Lohan’s motion saying it’s time the council followed the example of other cities such as Dublin and Belfast who have dedicated park wardens.

For more on the protest tune in to the [email protected]

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Concern over cache of weapons used in Mervue church altercation

14 January 2019

0 0

Concerns paid parking on the cards for Oranmore train station users

14 January 2019

0 0

Number of lines of inquiry after two are hospitalised following Mervue funeral

14 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Galway Hurlers edge out Dubs in Walsh Cup Semi-Final

Thumbnail
Previous post

Listen back to FBD League penalty shoot out

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend