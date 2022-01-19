Campaigners set to gather outside Dáil in call to revisit redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners are set to gather outside the Dáil this afternoon in a call on Government to revisit its redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes.

They argue the plan excludes roughly half of survivors.

The Taoiseach has previously stated there are no plans to review it.

James Sugrue is among the survivors attending today’s protest – he feels the government isn’t listening to them.

Breeda Murphy of Tuam Mother and Baby Home Alliance argues the report which formed the basis of the redress scheme is flawed...

More on Galway Bay fm news