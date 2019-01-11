Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Campaigners disappointed with realignment plan for Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea

Written by on 11 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local campaigners say they are disappointed over the exclusion of lighting in the plan for the realignment of Kilmeen Cross near Loughrea.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s design for the junction was presented to councillors at a recent Loughrea district meeting.

The plan will see the creation of a T junction – removing the current lane for traffic coming from Portumna, meaning cars would have to stop at the junction.

The plan also includes a cycle-way and footpath.

For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Search to take place from Oranmore for man who entered water in city

11 January 2019

0 0

Minister of State launches NUIG research programme on Active Consent

11 January 2019

0 0

Fishing boat handed over to Galway gardai

11 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday January 11th 2019

Thumbnail
Previous post

Connacht and Sale Sharks name teams for Challenge Cup clash

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend