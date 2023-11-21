Galway Bay FM

21 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Campaigners claim major win in fight against planned biogas plant in Gort

Share story:
Campaigners claim major win in fight against planned biogas plant in Gort

Campaigners in Gort are claiming a major win today in their fight against a planned biogas plant in the area.

Gort Biogas Concern Group and the Burren Lowlands took action in the High Court after the plans were approved by An Bord Pleanala.

They would have seen a plant constructed around 800m from the town centre.

But the case has now been concluded with An Bord Pleanala conceding – in what campaigners say is a win for “common sense”.

Chair of Gort Biogas Concern Group is Ciaran O Donnell – he says this result couldn’t have happened without local support:

Share story:

Petition against telecommunications mast in Kinvara gathers over 700 signatures

A petition against a telecommunications mast in the seaside village of Kinvara has gathered over 700 signatures. The mast would be 24m tall and would be l...

Three arrested in Ballinasloe area after Gardaí seize drugs and equipment

Three people have been arrested in the Ballinasloe area after Gardaí seized drugs and equipment. Last evening, €16 thousand worth of cocaine and €9 t...

Galway Senator Pauline O'Reilly labels sale of vapes to minors as reprehensible pursuit of profit

Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly has labelled the sale of vapes to minors as a reprehensible pursuit of profit. She made the claim during Seanad disc...

Green light for housing development in Clifden despite local opposition

County planners have given the green light for a significant housing development in Clifden, despite local objections. The project would see 30 homes buil...