Campaigners claim Gort biogas plant will “ruin” the area as legal action planned

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners in Gort claim a planned biogas plant in the town will ruin the area – and say they’re not giving up their fight against it.

It’s after the controversial facility was given the green light by An Bord Pleanala after being rejected twice by Galway County Council.

There was a huge turnout at a public meeting in Gort last night, where it was indicated that the next step will be a difficult and expensive legal challenge.

The main issues include the location of the plant, and its close proximity to Gort Town, Gort River, and Coole Park, as well as vital areas of biodiversity.

Speaking to John Morley, local activist David Murray said he rejects any argument that the plant will bring economic benefits.

Photo – Andreas Riemenschneider