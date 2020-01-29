Campaigners call for local support to save city artists from deportation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners will host a special demonstration in the city this weekend to highlight the two anti-deportations campaigns.

Organisers for the save Mdu and Theo campaigns are calling for locals to join them for a special rally at the Spanish Arch to highlight the plight of the two Galway based artists.

Theo Ndovlu and Mdu Creative have been living in Galway direct provision centres for the last three years.

Theo is a founding member of Atmos Collective – a group which promotes positive mental health and personal development through music and poetry workshops.

Meanwhile, Mdu is a founding member of the Melting Pot Luck, which is a voluntary organisation that brings the people of Galway and people living in direct provision together through food and music.

The rally will begin at 1pm in the Spanish Arch, before moving to Eyre Square where an afternoon of muisc, poetry and dance will begin.

More at 5…