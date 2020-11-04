Campaigner welcomes commitment from Children’s Minister on Tuam babies reburial

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tuam campaigner Catherine Corless has welcomed a commitment from the Children’s Minister that legislation will be brought forward for the reburial of the Tuam babies.

Minister Roderic O’Gorman made the comments at a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Children.

Minister O’Gorman told the committee that he will bring a memo before cabinet this month to introduce legislation for the reburial of remains of babies at the former Tuam mother and baby home.

The legislation would see a dedicated agency set up for a limited period of time to undertake the excavations, exhumations, identification, and reburials.

Meanwhile, it’s understood the legislation would allow for similar excavations and reburials to take place at other sites around the country.

It comes as the long awaited report of the Commission of Mother and Babies Homes was sent to Government last week.

Tuam historian Catherine Corless says this has been sought for six years and is a welcome development….