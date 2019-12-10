Campaigner Catherine Corless welcomes draft laws for excavation of Tuam site but says a year is too long to wait for the works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Long time campaigner for the Tuam Mother and Baby Home survivors and families Catherine Corless says over a year is too long to wait for excavation works to begin at the Tuam site.

Ms Corless was speaking in reaction to the news that the government has agreed to draft new laws allowing for the excavation of the former Tuam Mother and Baby Home in Co. Galway.

The legislation will also allow for the remains to be exhumed and DNA testing to be carried out to try and identify the babies.

It’s been confirmed the Sisters of Bon Secours will pay 2.5 million euro towards the cost – but the full cost could be up to 13 million.

Minister Katherine Zappone says it could be late next year before excavation work can begin.

She believes today is a significant milestone but accepts there’s a sense of urgency from the families involved.

She hopes a possible general election next year won’t stop the proposals becoming law.