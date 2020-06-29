Campaign to promote Galway’s food offering following pandemic closures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A campaign has been launched to promote Galway’s food offering as the city’s restaurants and gastro pubs reopen after three months of closure due to COVID 19.

‘Dine in Galway’ aims to promote the city’s food establishments after the sector suffered huge losses due to the pandemic.

The Get to Galway Campaign is supported by Galway City Council and Galway Chamber.

Dine in Galway is an initiative of a joint business working group in Galway supported by the Galway City Business Association and is representative of business groups including The Latin Quarter, Galway’s Westend, Salthill Village, Eyre Square Association and Woodquay.