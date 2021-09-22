Campaign to inspire more Galway women to get involved in politics

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Efforts are underway to inspire more women to become involved in politics in Galway City and County.

Just 23 percent of TDs in the Dail are women while only 25% of local councillors across the country are female.

While 60 % of the representatives in the Galway West constituency are women, other areas of the county and city have very low numbers of female politicians.

In a bid to get more females involved, the Women For Election group will be providing online training over 3 weeks for those who are interested in getting involved.

Speaking on Galway Talks, Caitriona Gleeson of Women For Election says a lack of female representation, particularly at a national level, can have a real and lasting impact.