Campaign to address Galway’s traffic crisis seeks national support

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Chamber has been lobbying TDs in Leinster House this week to get support for its new ‘Get Galway Moving,’ campaign.

The campaign aims to highlight Galway’s worsening traffic problems at national level and find positive solutions to the congestion.

Galway Chamber is calling for more balanced regional development, and says projects like the Galway Transport Strategy and the City Ring Road projects need to be brought to completion.

The Chamber has also highlighted housing shortages as a major cause of traffic build-up with 70-thousand people commuting to Galway City every day

The Chamber has more events planned for the coming months with executives from larger companies to highlight how their businesses are effected by the city’s gridlock.

Galway Chamber President Dave Hickey says Galway's potential is being stifled