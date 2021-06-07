Campaign that encourages responsible dog ownership in the city is welcomed by Labour City Councillor

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A new campaign that encourages responsible dog ownership and tackles the large scale of issue of dog fouling since the start of Covid 19 restrictions has been welcomed by Labour City West Councillor Niall McNelis.

The campaign, known as “Clean it Up You Dirty Pup”, has being rolled out by the Galway City Council Environmental Awareness Officer and follows complaints of dog fouling across the City.

The high visual campaign, which should gain attention, will cost €20,000 and results should see a reduction in Dog Fouling, will engage with Community Groups and promote responsible Dog Ownership.

Councillor McNelis explained that Galway City Council has begun stencilling an anti dog fouling message on footpaths in specific areas to highlight the message on footpaths of problem areas.

Another part of the campaign is called “Spray the Poo” – where for 3 weeks and trialled in 3 areas of City, – Lough Rusheen, The West End and Ballyloughane, dog foul will be spray painted and highlighted with bright colours.

The spray is chalk based and will have a minimal impact on the environment but from results of other similar case studies results show that dog fouling is greatly reduced after a number of months.

It is intended to roll this out in future across the City.