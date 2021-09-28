Campaign group says Salthill cycleway will form blue jewel in Galway’s greenways crown

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Cycling Campaign says the Salthill cycleway will form the blue jewel in Galway’s greenways crown.

It comes as the proposal was passed at last evening’s meeting of Galway City Council where 17 out of the 18 city councillors supported the motion put forward by Mayor Collette Connolly.

The route would run from the Grattan Road as far as the Kingston junction on the Barna side of the city.

However, the suggested route is subject to engineering studies, and to planning before any work can commence.

The campaign group behind the plan says the temporary 3 kilometre coastal cycleway will provide a safe route to schools, sports, and work for tens of thousands of people between Knocknacarra and the city centre via Salthill, as well as making the city’s seafront a safer and more pleasant destination for people walking and cycling.

The Mayor of Galway says she’s “over the moon” that her motion got the backing of city councillors.

The plan had raised concerns over the impact on local business with the feared loss of up to 200 car parking spaces, and the potential impact on traffic movement.

Mayor Collette Connolly says efforts have been made to address any issues raised …..