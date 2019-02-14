Campaign group forms in bid to progress greenway for Barna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A campaign group has formed in a bid to reactivate a stalled greenway plan for Barna.

The Galway Urban Greenway Alliance argues such as greenway could be linked up through Galway’s West End with the planned Connemara greenway through Dangan and onto Moycullen.

The group claims a safe cycling route from Barna to the city would reduce rush-hour congestion and facilitate children in travelling safely to school.

A proposal for a walk and cycle path through the city and on to Barna reached design stage in 2016.