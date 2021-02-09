Campaign group established to support greenway option through east and south Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A campaign group has been established to support the selection of a route for the Athlone to Galway Greenway that passes through east and south Galway.

Currently, there are five route options on the table for the greenway, which is the final leg of the overall Dublin to Galway Greenway.

The five options presented vary from a straight line approach between Athlone and Galway City, to looping routes which take in large parts of the north east or south east of the county.

The “Red Route 5 Group” has now been established to support the so-called “Red Route”, which is option number 5.

It would run from Athlone to Shannonbridge, before taking in areas including Eyrecourt, Portumna and Woodford, and then onto Gort, Kinvara, Clarinbridge and Oranmore, before terminating in Galway City.

While some areas across the county are included in several route options, others are only to be included in one out of the five options currently under consideration.

The “Red Route 5” group says the fifth option on the table makes an incredibly strong argument for being the best option for the greenway.

It argues the route has mountains, rivers, lakes, and incredible natural scenery – from the woodlands and bogs of Slieve Aughty to the karst landscape of the Burren.

All five options currently being considered can be found at galway to athlone cycleway.com.