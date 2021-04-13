Campaign group behind Newcastle community centre proposal to hold meeting with Housing Minister

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The group behind a long running campaign for a community centre in Newcastle in the city is to hold a remote meeting with Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien next week.

It comes as the Newcastle Combined Community Association was unsuccessful in its application for funding under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

The community group has invested €200 thousand into the project to date, with the project described as shovel ready.

The development is estimated to cost €3.5 million and would involve a community centre, children’s playground, all weather pitch and sensory garden which would be located beside Croí at Moyola Lane.

Martin Quinn is spokesperson for the group – he says disappointment was expressed by many residents of Newcastle, Dangan and Circular Road following the announcement that the URDF funding application was not successful.

He says the campaign group hopes to discuss alternative funding options when they hold the remote meeting with Minister O’Brien on April 22nd.