Camogie Board Calls On County To Show Support Ahead of All Ireland Final

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A leading member of the Galway Camogie Board is appealing for greater support to be shown to the county’s senior team ahead of their All Ireland appearance this weekend.

Galway take on Cork at Croke Park next Sunday as Cathal Murray’s side go for their fourth Senior All Ireland title.

The Galway side will be appearing in their third consecutive All Ireland Final and the winning Galway team of 1996 will be also be honoured in their jubilee year.

Secretary of Galway Camogie Board Ann Kearney is urging supporters to display the Galway flag at homes across the county and if possible to make the trip to Croke Park on Sunday.