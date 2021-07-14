Calls to test public bathing waters in city after heavy rainfall periods

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to test public bathing waters after periods of heavy rainfall.

In a report released in May, the EPA highlighted that water quality had improved across the country but warned that quality can change quickly in the short term, especially during rainfall events which can wash pollution into bathing waters.

City Councillor John Connolly says the EPA recommends that swimmers avoid open waters for 48-hours after heavy rainfall but argues many people may not be aware of this guidance.

It comes as concerns have been raised by some beach goers in Salthill, who claim they recently saw what appeared to be raw effluent at Grattan Beach after a heavy rainfall event on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Galway City Council says the HSE sampled the water on Monday and results showed zero e coli in the water.

It adds the next sampling will be carried out next Monday and the council will continue to monitor all its bathing waters for the summer season.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Connolly argues despite the fact that bathing waters in Salthill recorded excellent results in a recent sampling test, the quality could change quickly after a significant downpour.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that a more flexible sampling routine could help.