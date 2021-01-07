Calls to revisit temporary cycle track along Salthill prom as city faces another lockdown

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to reconsider a temporary cycle track along the promenade in Salthill as the country enters another full lockdown.

Social Democrats Councillor Owen Hanley is urging the Local Authority to revisit the possibility of developing the cycle lane which was first proposed during the first lockdown.

He argues a two-way cycle route on the coastal side of Salthill would encourage outdoor activity, provide a cycle route for school and work commutes and make Salthill a must visit location.

Councillor Hanley has submitted a motion for this month’s council meeting calling on the transport section to assess the viability of the proposed cycling infrastructure.

He argues the current lockdown presents an opportunity to implement long lasting, postive changes in the area…