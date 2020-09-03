Calls to reopen Galway city Covid-19 testing centres as flu season approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city councillor is calling for the reopening of Covid-19 testing centres at Galway City Docks and Renmore as the country moves towards flu season.

The centres were stepped down in April, leaving Galway Airport in Carnmore as Galway’s only testing centre

Cllr Alan Cheevers says as winter approaches, flu season could see Galway’s testing infrastructure overwhelmed.

The Fianna Fail councillor has also highlighted concerns over clusters developing in the city following the reopening of schools.

The call comes as the country has seen a substantial spike in cases with 763 new cases of the virus identified in the last 7 days.

Galway remains at the lower end of the national figures, with approximately four new cases located in the county over the last week when nationally a high number of cases were recorded.

Galway’s total figure to date stands at 517 cases.

Cllr Cheevers says as flu symptoms are similar to those of Covid-19, people need rapid assurances of whether or not they have the virus.

He says Galway must be ready for the increased need for testing.