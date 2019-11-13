Calls on Deputy Noel Grealish to correct Dáil record over claims on money being sent outside state

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway West Deputy Noel Grealish to correct the Dáil record following a row about money being sent outside the state.

Independent TD Noel Grealish claimed €3.6bn has been sent in personal remittances from Ireland to Nigeria over the past 8 years.

He was citing figures from the World Bank which the Taoiseach has said are suspect and based on estimates and not actual data.

Deputy Grealish is now being urged to correct the Dáil records – after CSO figures confirmed just €17m is sent to Nigeria each year.

Deputy Grealish also called for stricter measures on such transfers and questioned if some of the cash was the proceeds of crime.

His comments have prompted a strong reply from senior Government Ministers – with Simon Harris calling the statements ‘reprehensible’.

Deputy Ruth Coppinger says it’s vital that the Dáil record is corrected – and claims Deputy Grealish deliberately used incorrect figures.