11 March 2024

Calls on County Council to make land available for car parking at Oranmore Station

Athenry-Oranmore area councillor Jim Cuddy, has called on the County Council to make land available for parking adjacent to the Railway Station in Oranmore.

The number of people using the station daily has increased over the past few months and motorists are now parking on the side of the road out to the Coast Road.

Independent Councillor Cuddy says that car parking facilities at the train station are now completely inadequate.

