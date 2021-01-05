Calls on County Council to include more rural roads in gritting programme as cold spell continues

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway County Council to grit more rural roads as part of its winter maintenance plan, as the cold spell continues.

Tuam area Councillor Andrew Reddington has criticised the Local Authority for not including roads in more rural areas in the scheme.

He argues the severe frost and ice experienced over the past few mornings has created treacherous road conditions in many parts of the county.

It comes as the County Council gritted 1250 kilometres of primary, secondary, regional and local roads over the weekend – however the county’s road network extends to approximately 6500 kilometres.

Fine Gael Councillor Reddington says residents who live in more rural areas feel abandoned.