5 January 2024

Calls on Government and Galway County Council to provide funding for more bus shelters across county

The Government and Galway County Council are being urged to provide funding for more bus shelters across Galway.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says shelters are crucial in improving the safety and experience for those using bus services

He is highlighting the Joe O’Toole Road stop in Tuam in particular, due to the increased numbers using it following the addition of the Dublin airport service

The Independent TD says it’s vital we deliver attractive and comfortable public transport services.

