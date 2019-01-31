Current track
Calls for use of council land at Salthill to facilitate Barista Bus

Written by on 31 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for the use of council owned land near Leisureland in Salthill to facilitate the popular ‘Barista Bus’.

The ‘Barista Bus’ was operating on a small piece of privately owned land at Blackrock.

The company says its goal was to provide a unique service for Blackrock swimmers, prom walkers and outdoor enthusiasts.

It ceased trading at the area after the city council stated it was an unauthorised development.

A spokesperson for the council says the operator and the landowner are entitled to apply for planning permission if they so wish.

AT 9, City West councillor Cathal O’ Conchúir says that allowing the barista bus to operate on the land would increase footfall for all Salthill businesses..

