Calls for urgent safety works at Cloughanover junction

There are calls for urgent road safety measures at Cloughanover junction, just outside Headford.

The intersection on the N84 was the scene of another collision shortly after 8 this morning.

The collision involved two vans.

Two males in their 60s, drivers of both vehicles, were taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

Local councillor Andrew Reddington argues it’s one of the most dangerous junctions in the county with many such collisions having occurred there.

He is calling on Galway County Council to liaise with Transport Infrastructure Ireland in a bid to come up with a solution.