Calls for transport Minister to provide funding for the reopening of Dunguaire Castle in Kinvara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Transport Minister to provide funding to secure the reopening of Dunguaire Castle.

In the Dail, Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon called on Minister Eamon Ryan to offer financial support to the Shannon Heritage Group, which operates a number of tourist sites including the Kinvara castle.

Deputy Cannon was joined by representatives from Limerick and Clare who also voiced concerns regarding the Shannon Group’s refusal to reopen visitor sites in their counties.

Shannon Heritage manages a number of well known locations across the west of Ireland including Dunguaire Castle, Bunratty Castle and King John’s Castle.

In response, Minister Eamon Ryan indicated that he intends to thoroughly examine the future viability of the Shannon Heritage group and said he would consider providing financial support for them operate the sites in their remit.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Cannon said it makes no sense to encourage staycations if the like of Dunguaire Castle remain closed