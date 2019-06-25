Calls for TII to revisit traffic calming system in Ballygar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe councillor is calling on Transport Infrastructure Ireland to revisit the traffic calming system in Ballygar.

It’s after a large number of complaints were made to Councillor Michael Connolly who describes the situation as bordering chaotic.

He says trucks and other vehicles now have to mount the footpath in order to turn left on to the N63 coming from the Ballyforan direction.

He also says local businesses are being affected as there are now no adequate parking spaces available.

Councillor Connolly is calling on the TII to carry out an Auto Track analysis in the area again to make adequate corrections and relieve public frustration