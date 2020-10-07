Calls for the Government to give financial assurances to Galway’s public swimming pools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There have been calls in Dail Eireann for the Government to give financial assurances to Galway’s public swimming pools.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly raised the matter, saying that Leisureland, and the two Coral Leisure facilities in the county, are vital services that must be supported.

Deputy Connolly has questioned why Local Authorities can’t access funding through the July Stimulus Package, to help with the cost of keeping public pools open, when private pool operators can.

It comes as Galway City Council has agreed to give Leisureland an advance of €207 thousand from next year’s subsidy – to keep the facility open in the short term – while last evening Tuam and Ballinasloe area councillors agreed in principal that the two Coral Leisure swimming pools and leisure centres would remain open until Christmas.

In response, Minister of State for Local Government Peter Burke, told Deputy Connolly that work is ongoing within the Department to support public services but added that he could not give any commitments ahead of the budget.

Minister Burke said he is willing to meet a delegation from Galway City Council however.