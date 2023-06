Seal Rescue Ireland is issuing a Common Seal Pupping Alert for beaches across the west coast

The counties most affected are Galway, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal

The aim is to protect newborn seals and reduce the number of pups orphaned each year.

If you think a seal is injured, orphaned or in trouble,

Natalie Barry, Animal Care Manager at Seal Rescue Ireland, explains what to do if you see a seal which may be injured, orphaned or in trouble

The 24-hour helpline is 087 195 5393.