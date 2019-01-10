Current track
Calls for the creation of footpaths outside Craughwell village

Written by on 10 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council is being urged to address the lack of footpaths outside Craughwell village.

Junior Minister and Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is calling for the creation of footpaths to connect the local school, athletics club and GAA grounds to the village.

The Fine Gael TD says the surface would enhance the appearance of the roadway into the village and would provide a key safety feature for those accessing the facilities.

Minister Ciaran Cannon says the creation of foothpaths would allow more pupils to walk to and from school.

For more on this story tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

