27 September 2023

Calls for stimulus package of €570 million for the West and North

There are calls for a stimulus package worth €570m to be provided to Western and Northern counties, including Galway.

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly says the eight counties it represents need the package to save them from economic stagnation.

In its submission for Budget 2024, the NWRA also wants a Citizens Assembly to be established to consider regional autonomy

Speaking to Galway Talks, NWRA Economist John Daly, outlines some of their other Budget recommendations:

