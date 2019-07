Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for safety improvements to be carried out at Mincloon Cross in Rahoon.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Connolly says the junction between Clybaun and Mincloon is dangerous as motorists have to protrude onto the road in order to see oncoming traffic.

He says unless remediation works take place, the junction will continue to be hazardous for motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

