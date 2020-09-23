Calls for Rural Development Minister to visit Inisbofin to investigate establishing an air service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys to visit Inisbofin and investigate the possibility of establishing an air service there.

Galway West TD Eamon O Cuiv, has urged Minister Humphreys to travel to Inisbofin on public transport, to experience first hand how long it takes to get to the island.

An airstrip was built on Inisbofin in 2008, with a view to establishing air links to the Aran Islands and the main land.

These plans were never acted upon, however, and the airstrip has remained unused.

That’s according to Deputy O Cuiv who has also argued that the cost of establishing an air service would be relatively low because the main infrastructure is already in place.

He told Minister Humphreys in Dail Eireann that the island's residents are badly in need of an air service