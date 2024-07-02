Galway Bay FM

2 July 2024

Calls for review of GAAGO following Galway/Dublin thriller

There are calls for a review of GAAGO following last weekend’s Galway-Dublin Gaelic football thriller.

The match was not broadcast on free-to-air TV, and was only accessible on the subscription service.

Minister for Disability and Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte is raising this issue with the Department of Sport and is calling on RTE and the GAA to review the service.

Speaking to John Morley on Galway Talks, Deputy Rabbitte says the paywall is locking people out of what is a pillar of Irish society:

