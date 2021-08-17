Calls for resumption of indoor activities for sports clubs and volunteer groups across city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a resumption of indoor activities for sports clubs and volunteer organisations in the city.

Independent Councillor Mike Cubbard says NPHET should trust clubs in the same way as businesses have been trusted to return to indoor service.

Councillor Cubbard says he has been contacted by numerous clubs and groups from across the city who say they won’t be able to survive if the restrictions on indoor activities continue.

He argues Galway has neither the weather nor the facilities to cater for outdoor training for the likes of basketball teams, people with disabilities and the active retired.

It comes as NPHET has warned that a further easing of all restrictions could be deferred if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the next two or three weeks.

Councillor Cubbard says a clear pathway is needed and must be mapped out by public health officials.

