Calls for restoration of windscreen ticketing to deter illegal parking in city centre hotspots

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí have been advised that many city centre drivers are left completely unaware that they are being ticketed for illegal parking.

The matter has been raised by councillor Niall McNelis who says fines no longer appear to be placed on the window of the vehicle and are instead being posted out.

He argues the lack of visible tickets is becoming an issue in New Dock Street, Mary Street, Eglington Street and Dominick Street – areas frequently impacted by illegal parking at peak hours.

Councillor McNelis says the ticket needs to be clearly displayed instead of being posted out to act as a deterrent to others…