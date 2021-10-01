Calls for representatives of Galway 2020 to appear before city council to provide more details on spending

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway city councillor is calling on the Chairman and Chief Executive of Galway 2020 to appear before the city council to provide further detail on the company’s financial dealings.

Galway 2020 published its annual report yesterday which revealed that total expenditure last year alone came to €6.48 million, with a total of €24.6 million spent on the project to date.

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of Galway’s European Capital of Culture designation has highlighted that 87% of funds for the project came from the public purse.

This was contrary to a Government decision that Exchequer funding for Galway 2020 would not exceed 50%.

Galway City Councillor Alan Cheevers says on foot of their annual report, he believes members of Galway 2020 have further questions to answer about the use of tax and rate payer’s money.

The Head of Programme at Galway 2020 says the project was a success, despite criticism of the group’s financial statements in a new report by the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Marilyn Gaughan Reddan says the onset of the pandemic meant that the funding model of the project was impacted.